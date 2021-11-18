Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64

By Associated Press
2021/11/18 11:17
Kansas State uses quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ismael Massoud and Nijel Pack each scored 15 points, both hitting three 3-pointers, and Kansas State used a quick start to defeat Omaha 79-64 on Wednesday night.

Mark Smith and Marquis Nowell both added 11 points for Kansas State (2-0).

The Wildcats were up 15-2 less than five minutes into the game and had a late 18-3 run in the first half to go up by 21 before settling for a 42-26 lead at the break.

The Mavericks had a 10-0 run in the middle of the second half to get within 12 but Kansas State settled down and three of its next four baskets were 3-pointers. The Wildcats had four 3-pointers in the 16-3 run that made it 77-51 with less than five minutes to go.

Omaha (1-2) scored the last 10 points of the game.

Kansas State shot 53% for the game and had a 41-29 rebounding advantage but also had 16 turnovers.

Kyle Luedtke hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks, who shot better from distance 41% (11 of 27) than from inside the arc 31% (12 of 39).

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-18 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind