No. 1 South Carolina women beat Clemson 76-45

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke scored 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45 on Wednesday night.

South Carolina’s backcourt tandem got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes to lead 27-17.

Cooke played only six minutes in the opening half as she picked up two quick fouls. But she lit things up after the break, leading an 18-6 run with a jumper and two 3-pointers for a 45-27 lead Clemson could not overcome.

South Carolina (3-0) finished with four players in double figures. All-America Aliyan Boston scored 11 points, her first game in double digits this season.

South Carolina has dominated the Tigers (1-2), winning almost all by lopsided scores with the closest coming the last time they played here, 69-57, in Nov. 2018.

No. 8 IOWA 87, SOUTHERN 67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Iowa beat Southern.

Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 8 from the field after going scoreless in the first quarter.

Clark shot just 2 for 9 from the field — including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers — but she was 11 of 12 on free throws.

Warnock, who opened the game with a 3-pointer, had eight points in Iowa’s 14-3 run over the first 3:05 of the game.

Genovea Johnson led Southern (0-3) with 19 points. Kayla Watson had 12 points and Nakia Kincey had 10. The Jaguars were called for 29 fouls and Iowa was 33 for 38 on free throws.

No. 10 LOUISVILLE 62, UT-MARTIN 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and Louisville cruised past UT Martin.

Louisville also shot 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, including two by Smith, and finished at 44% from the field. Olivia Cochran had six points and six rebounds, and Liz Dixon and Ramani Parker added six points each for Louisville (2-1).

Paige Pipkin had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for UT Martin (2-2), which shot just 28% and had its two-game winning streak stopped.

Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from behind the arc, to jumpstart the Cardinals (2-1) toward a 32-11 halftime lead despite 36% shooting in the second quarter. The Syracuse transfer scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points and 13 overall after one quarter. Engstler added a pair of third-quarter free throws before sitting out the final 13 minutes.

No. 12 TEXAS 88, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 47

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Texas beat Southeast Missouri State.

Rori Harmon, Aliyah Matharu, and DeYona Gaston each scored 11 points for Texas (3-0).

Jaliyah Green scored 12 points and Taelour Pruitt added 10 for SE Missouri State (1-2)

Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4. Allen-Taylor and Harmon combined to score Texas’ final 12 points of the second quarter for a 42-18 lead.

No. 18 GEORGIA TECH 65, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 42

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to lead Georgia Tech.

Lorela Cubaj, fresh off of joining the 1,000 point club in the previous game, had 12 and nine rebounds points. Hermosa finished with 10 rebounds to help the Yellow Jackets (4-0) to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint.

Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU (1-3). The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game.

Georgia Tech scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half.

The Buccaneers made a little run in the third quarter to get within 11 but Sarah Bates hit a 3-pointer and Cubaj had a layup and it was 52-36 entering the fourth. After getting within 11, ETSU missed eight straight shots and closed the game going 1 of 16.

No. 21 OHIO STATE 94, BOWLING GREEN 63

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 19 points as Ohio State shot 57% from the floor.

Mikulasikova was 8 for 13 shots whole Mikesell made four of the Buckeyes' eight 3-point shots. Jacy Sheldon added 17 points and Kateri Poole 11 for Ohio State (3-0).

Morgan Sharps came off the bench and scored 14 of her 21 points in the final 10:42 for Bowling Green (1-2). Zoe Miller added 12 points.

No. 25 VIRGINIA TECH 85, COPPIN STATE 32

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 17 points and Elizabeth Kitley had 13 points and 13 rebounds to help Virginia Tech overwhelm Coppin State.

Kayana Traylor scored 15 points and Georgia Amoore had 11 for the Hokies (4-0).

Mossi Staples scored nine points for the Eagles (2-2), and Jaia Alexander had eight.

Virginia Tech led 26-4 after the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Coppin State was held to 1-for-14 shooting in the first quarter and 4 for 27 in the first half.