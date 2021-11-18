Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taipei Illustration Fair to feature creations from 102 artists

Hosted by Freedom Men Art Apartment, fair aims to push boundaries of illustration

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 11:33
Taipei Illustration Fair 2020. (Taipei Illustration Fair photo)

Taipei Illustration Fair 2020. (Taipei Illustration Fair photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Illustration Fair is set to feature 102 Taiwanese illustrators’ works and will take place at Songshan Cultural Creative Park from Dec. 10-12.

Hosted by art curating company Freedom Men Art Apartment, Taipei Illustration Fair aims to push the boundaries of illustration with a “cover story” theme this year. Locally famed illustrators, such as Uncle Tommy and Yesterday Should be Happy, will present their creations.

The fair has also teamed up with Ugly Half Beer to launch a new product called “Berry Milkshake IPA,” along with a label design competition for the beer company’s relaunch in 2022. The contest will end on Nov. 26 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 15.

There will also be a talk at the fair on the topic of expressing humor through illustration, with creators A Ray and Mainasu Otoko speaking Dec. 4. The founder of Freedom Men Art Apartment Andy Yen (顏寧志) will be the talk’s host.

Beverage labels Comebuytea and Laohuyatzu Co., Ltd. will serve drinks at the opening ceremony on Dec. 10. Whoever has illustration fair tickets can enjoy a 20% discount at Comebuytea stores.

The event will open to the public at 2 p.m on Dec. 10 and tickets are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the website.
Comebuytea
Taipei Illustration Fair
creative
talent
creator
illustration
Ugly Half Beer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NCKU promotes talent cultivation in new report
Taiwan's NCKU promotes talent cultivation in new report
2021/11/16 18:30
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
Taiwan looking to lure 100,000 foreign professionals by 2030
2021/11/09 13:06
Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent
Taiwan boosts incentive to woo foreign academic talent
2021/11/08 15:01
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
Taiwan's new foreign talent recruitment law takes effect
2021/10/26 12:03
Taiwan emphasizes diversity at Frankfurt Book Fair
Taiwan emphasizes diversity at Frankfurt Book Fair
2021/10/19 16:35