Taipei Illustration Fair to feature creations from 102 artists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Illustration Fair is set to feature 102 Taiwanese illustrators’ works and will take place at Songshan Cultural Creative Park from Dec. 10-12.

Hosted by art curating company Freedom Men Art Apartment, Taipei Illustration Fair aims to push the boundaries of illustration with a “cover story” theme this year. Locally famed illustrators, such as Uncle Tommy and Yesterday Should be Happy, will present their creations.

The fair has also teamed up with Ugly Half Beer to launch a new product called “Berry Milkshake IPA,” along with a label design competition for the beer company’s relaunch in 2022. The contest will end on Nov. 26 and the winners will be announced on Dec. 15.

There will also be a talk at the fair on the topic of expressing humor through illustration, with creators A Ray and Mainasu Otoko speaking Dec. 4. The founder of Freedom Men Art Apartment Andy Yen (顏寧志) will be the talk’s host.

Beverage labels Comebuytea and Laohuyatzu Co., Ltd. will serve drinks at the opening ceremony on Dec. 10. Whoever has illustration fair tickets can enjoy a 20% discount at Comebuytea stores.

The event will open to the public at 2 p.m on Dec. 10 and tickets are available for purchase online. For more information, please visit the website.