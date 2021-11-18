Engstler's 20 points lead No. 10 Louisville past UT Martin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Kianna Smith added 10 and No. 10 Louisville cruised past UT Martin 62-30 on Wednesday night for its second consecutive victory.

Engstler began 7 of 8 from the field, including 4 of 4 from behind the arc, to jumpstart the Cardinals (2-1) toward a 32-11 halftime lead despite 36% shooting in the second quarter. The Syracuse transfer scored eight of Louisville’s first 10 points and 13 overall after one quarter. Engstler added a pair of third-quarter free throws before sitting out the final 13 minutes.

Louisville’s defense also came up big, holding the Skyhawks to 3-of-11 shooting in the second quarter in particular and forcing 11 of UTM's 18 turnovers before halftime. The Cardinals also controlled the boards 36-24, another advantage that helped them lead by as many as 33 late in the fourth quarter.

Louisville also shot 7 of 13 on 3-pointers, including two by Smith, and finished at 44% from the field. Olivia Cochran had six points and six rebounds, and Liz Dixon and Ramani Parker added six points each for Louisville, which routed crosstown Bellarmine 82-25 the previous night.

Paige Pipkin had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for UT Martin (2-2), which shot just 28% and had its two-game winning streak stopped.

THE BIG PICTURE

UT Martin: Getting looks was hard and making baskets even harder for the Skyhawks due to Louisville's disruptive pressure. Several shot clock violations and all those turnovers symbolized their struggle. Even when the Skyhawks had openings on the perimeter they couldn't take advantage, shooting just 2 of 16 from behind the arc.

Louisville: The Cardinals weren't always sharp, but strung together enough solid stretches to provide a cushion. A night after posting 12 points and 14 rebounds, Engstler came out firing and UT Martin couldn't stop her. The Cardinals also scored 23 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

UT Martin hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

Louisville visits Washington on Saturday.

___

