1st migrant workers land in Taiwan after 6-month ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Indonesian migrant workers landed in Taiwan on Wednesday evening (Nov. 17), marking the first group of migrant workers to enter the country in six months.

Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) on Monday (Nov. 15) announced that the first group of Indonesian workers could start entering Taiwan as soon as Wednesday. That evening, seven caregivers from Indonesia arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

At 8:48 p.m., four Indonesians arrived on China Airlines flight CI-76, and three more flew in on EVA Air flight BR-238 nine minutes later, reported CNA. The Ministry of Labor (MOL) dispatched Workforce Development Agency (WDA) personnel to greet them and provide them with information on the quarantine procedures.



WDA personnel meet newly arrived Indonesian caregivers. (CNA photo)

One of the migrant workers said through an interpreter that she had originally planned to come two years ago but had been unable to because of the pandemic. Another arrival said that she had waited for over a year to finally make the trip and was very happy to be able to work in Taiwan.

According to Taoyuan International Airport authorities, rapid COVID tests were administered on the migrant workers after they entered the country before they were transported to their respective quarantine facilities. In the event that any of the workers experience symptoms of the virus, arrangements will be made for another test and additional quarantine measures.



WDA official holds Indonesian sign to greet newly arrived workers. (CNA photo)

Due to a surge of COVID cases in Indonesia last year, the entry of migrant workers from the country was halted on Dec. 4, 2020. Amid both a spike in local cases and the ongoing pandemic, the entry of all migrant workers was suspended on May 19 of this year.

On Nov. 11, the CECC announced that Taiwan would reopen its borders to migrant workers in two stages. During the first stage, which is set to run until Feb. 14, 2022, all migrant workers entering the country will be sent to a quarantine center for 14-days followed by seven days of self-health monitoring.