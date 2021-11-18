Taiwan donates medical supplies to Somaliland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated medical supplies to Somaliland to help the East African country combat COVID-19.

The Taiwanese representative office in Somaliland, Kaohsiung Medical University, the International College of Surgeons Taiwan Section, LAN cable manufacturer Wonderful Hi-Tech (萬泰科技), and other non-governmental entities on Wednesday (Nov. 18) jointly donated 100,000 masks and 5,000 isolation gowns to Somaliland’s Ministry of Health Development, CNA reported.

Somaliland representative Lo Chen-hua (羅震華) said the virus knows no borders and that no one is safe until everyone is. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Taiwan has continued to strengthen cooperation with the East African nation on medical care and the fight against the coronavirus.

Pandemic prevention measures are a basic necessity, Lo said. He added that as a member of the international community, Taiwan is eager to make greater contributions to the world.

This drive has received broad support from like-minded countries such as Japan, Sweden, Canada, Belgium, and the U.S., Lo said.

"Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping" is not only a slogan but also a demonstration of the Taiwanese sense of responsibility and enthusiasm for giving back to the world, the representative said.