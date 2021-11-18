Alexa
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLA planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/18 09:50
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Nov. 17), marking the 16th intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane and one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ during the daytime on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). Two more Shenyang J-16 fighter jets also flew into the southwestern corner of the zone during the night.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA planes. Beijing has sent aircraft into the identification zone every day this month except for on Nov. 3.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT. (MND photo)
Shaanxi Y-9 EW. (MND photo)
Flight paths of Chinese planes during day on Nov. 17. (MND image)
Flight paths of Chinese planes during night on Nov. 17. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

