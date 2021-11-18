Decades of doubt: A timeline in the Malcolm X investigation

FILE — Muhammad Aziz a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, ... FILE — Muhammad Aziz a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York, Feb. 26, 1965. Aziz, previously known as Norman 3XButler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo, File)

FILE — Khalil Islam, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New York, March 3, 1965. Islam, previously known as Thomas... FILE — Khalil Islam, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, in New York, March 3, 1965. Islam, previously known as Thomas 15X Johnson, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Detective John Keeley is at right. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - This photo, released by WCBS-TV, shows Thomas Hagan, 22, struggling with police who take him from the scene outside the ballroom where Malcolm ... FILE - This photo, released by WCBS-TV, shows Thomas Hagan, 22, struggling with police who take him from the scene outside the ballroom where Malcolm X was shot and killed in New York, Feb. 21,1965. Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/WCBS-TV News, File)

The lobby of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, formerly the Audubon Ballroom, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in New York. ... The lobby of the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, formerly the Audubon Ballroom, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in New York. Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing. Lawyers and the Innocence Project said Wednesday that a new investigation found authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense in the trial of Muhammad Aziz, now 83, and the late Khalil Islam. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FILE — This photo shows the Audubon ballroom, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, after it was roped off by police following the assassination of Malco... FILE — This photo shows the Audubon ballroom, in New York's Harlem neighborhood, after it was roped off by police following the assassination of Malcolm X, February 21, 1965. Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing of one of the United States' most formidable fighters for civil rights, Manhattan's top prosecutor said Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Al Burleigh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan's district attorney announced Wednesday that he would ask a court to vacate the convictions of two of the three men convicted of murdering civil rights leader Malcom X in 1965. Here is a timeline of key dates related to the assassination and the prosecution of the men originally said to be his killers:

— March 9, 1964: Once a leading spokesman for Elijah Muhammad’s Nation of Islam, Malcolm X announces that he is breaking with Muhammad’s Black Muslim group and organizing his own.

— Feb. 14, 1965: A firebomb tossed through a window explodes in Malcom X's living room in Queens, hours before dawn. He flees the burning house with his wife and four children.

— Feb. 21, 1965: Three gunmen kill Malcom X as he begins a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan. He is 39. Mujahid Abdul Halim, then known as Talmadge Hayer or Thomas Hagan, 23, is arrested at the scene after being shot in the leg by a bodyguard.

— Feb. 26, 1965: Muhammad Aziz, 26, then known as Norman 3X Butler, is arrested in the assassination.

— March 3, 1965: Kahlil Islam, 30, then known as Thomas 15X Johnson, is arrested in the killing. Both he and Aziz insist they are innocent and offer alibis.

— Feb. 28, 1966: Halim admits during the trial that he took part in the killing but insists that his two co-defendants weren't involved.

— March 11, 1966: Halim, Islam and Aziz are convicted of murder.

— April 14, 1966: All three defendants are sentenced to life in prison.

— December 6, 1977: Halim files an affidavit stating that his two co-defendants are innocent, naming four other co-conspirators.

— June 1985: Aziz is released on parole after serving 20 years in prison.

— 1987: Islam is released on parole.

— Nov. 1992: Halim's request for early release from a New York prison is turned down.

— March 1998: After spending 19 years in prison for the Malcolm X slaying, Aziz is appointed to help run the Harlem mosque where the civil rights leader once preached.

— August 2009: Kahlil Islam dies, 22 years after his release from prison.

— March 3, 2010: The state of New York grants Halim's parole on his 17th try.

— April 27, 2010: Halim is freed.

— April, 2011: Historian Manning Marable publishes “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention,” a biography that concludes that Aziz and Islam are innocent and brings new attention to claims that some of the actual killers were still at large. It wins a Pulitzer Prize.

— Feb. 7, 2020: Netflix begins streaming episodes of “Who Killed Malcolm X?” The six-party documentary examines the assassination and evidence that members of Halim's Nation of Islam mosque in Newark, N.J., were behind the killing. The Manhattan district attorney's office says it will consider reopening the investigation.

— Nov. 17, 2021: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announces that his office will ask a court to exonerate Islam and Aziz. Lawyers for the men say a nearly two-year-long investigation found that authorities withheld evidence favorable to the defense during the trial.