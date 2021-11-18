Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oklahoma board cites execution flaws, recommends clemency

By KEN MILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/18 04:17
Oklahoma board cites execution flaws, recommends clemency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to recommend clemency for a death row inmate after questioning the state’s execution methods.

The board, by a 3-2 vote, recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute the sentence of Bigler Jobe Stouffer, 79, to life without parole, despite several saying they were convinced of Stouffer's guilt.

Spokespersons for Stitt, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The board noted that a federal lawsuit challenging the state’s three-drug lethal injection protocol is to begin in February and the Oct. 28 execution of John Marion Grant, in which Grant vomited and convulsed after the sedative midazolam was administered.

“The last four (executions) if you go back six or seven years now, well that process is obviously flawed. We've had individuals on the table suffering for 20 and 30 minutes," said board member Larry Morris, who voted for the clemency recommendation.

“I don't think that any humane society ought to be executing people that way, until we figure out how to do it right,” Morris said.

Board members said they are convinced of the guilt of Stouffer, who is not part of the federal lawsuit and maintained his innocence during a video appearance before the board.

Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to die for the shooting death of Linda Reaves and, the girlfriend of the estranged husband of Bigler’s girlfriend. He was also convicted of shooting and wounding the estranged husband, Doug Ivens.

Stouffer borrowed a gun from Ivens, then fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens in an attempt to gain access to Ivens' $2 million life insurance policy, according to prosecutors.

Updated : 2021-11-18 05:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind
Foreign students planning to study Mandarin in Taiwan feeling left behind