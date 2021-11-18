Texas A&M opens 2nd half on 22-0 run, beats Houston Baptist

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Quenton Jackson each scored 13 points and Texas A&M beat Houston Baptist 73-39 on Wednesday.

Texas A&M led 35-21 at the break before holding Houston Baptist without a point for the opening nine minutes of the second half. The Aggies scored 22 points during the HBU drought, including eight points from Aaron Cash, and the Huskies missed eight straight shots.

Jackson also highlighted the second half with some high-flying dunks.

Cash had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Williams scored 10 points for Texas A&M (4-0). The Aggies outrebounded HBU 43-26 and had a 38-14 advantage for points in the paint.

The Aggies travel to Las Vegas for a battle with Wisconsin in the Maui Invitational on Monday.

Darius Lee had 13 points and eight rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-2). The Huskies turned it over 22 times and shot 26.5% from the field.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25