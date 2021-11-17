Belarus: Lukashenko agrees to EU talks on ending migrant standoff

Lukashenko is accused by the EU of orchestrating a migrant crisis in response to sanctions Lukashenko is accused by the EU of orchestrating a migrant crisis in response to sanctions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed Wednesday that the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border needs to be solved by dialogue between EU and Belarusian representatives, Belarus' state-run Belta news agency reported.

In their second phone call this week, the Belarusian leader and Merkel "agreed that the problem as a whole will be brought up to the level of Belarus and the EU," Belta reported, adding that officials "from both sides will immediately start negotiations."

Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that during the call the chancellor stressed the need for humanitarian aid and repatriation facilities to be organized by the UN and EU to help the affected people.

The two leaders spoke Monday and also reportedly discussed organizing humanitarian aid for the thousands of people stranded at the EU-Belarus border.

Belarus faces new sanctions

Brussels has accused Lukashenko of "weaponizing" migration by allegedly facilitating the transport of thousands of migrants to the EU-Belarus border.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs ministers agreed to back a modified set of sanctions targeting the "instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes."

The measures are aimed at Belarusian individuals and entities considered responsible for trafficking migrants in what has been labeled a "hybrid attack" on the bloc.

What is the latest situation at the border?

On Tuesday, tensions were high at the border, with Poland firing water cannons and tear gas at migrants who reportedly threw objects at border guards.

However, Polish authorities said Wednesday the situation had calmed down, and the migrant camp by the fenced off Kuznica border crossing was "slowly emptying."

Maciej Wasik, a Polish deputy interior minister, said he had received information that Belarusian authorities were bussing migrants away from the border crossing area, although it was unclear where the people were being moved to.

Bealrusiam state news agency Belta reported that migrants were moved to a heated logistics center near the border crossing.

A video on Twitter posted by Poland's Border Guard on Wednesday showed migrants with bags being directed by Belarusian forces away from the border to an "unknown location."

In a later tweet, the border guard said around 1,000 migrants remain in the area near Belarus' Bruzgi border crossing, and the rest had been "taken by Belarusian services."

For more than 10 days, a large group of migrants, mainly escaping conflict in the Middle East, has been stuck near the Kuznica-Bruzgi border crossing, having been both denied entry to the EU and largely prevented by Belarusian authorities from turning back.

Polish authorities have responded by sending thousands of troops to countering migrants who attempt to breach border fencing. Many of the migrants aim to reach Germany or other Western European countries.

