Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pakistan's parliament passes bill to allow electronic voting

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 23:51
Pakistan's parliament passes bill to allow electronic voting

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament on Wednesday passed a controversial bill allowing the use of electronic machines for voting. The opposition said the policy is an attempt to rig the next elections.

Lawmakers also passed a bill to grant the right to vote to expats. The bills still must be signed into law by President Arif Alvi, a formality.

The opposition wants elections to continue under a decades-old system that features paper ballots and manual vote-counting.

In his speech before the bills were passed, the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to manipulate results of the next parliamentary elections, in 2023. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who leads the opposition Pakistan People's Party, warned of a boycott of the next elections if electronic counting machines were used.

Khan, who was present in the parliament, has defended the legislation, saying he wanted to ensure free and fair elections. Khan says millions of Pakistanis overseas should be given the right to vote for the candidates of their choice.

Khan came to power in 2018 parliamentary elections.

The latest legislation comes amid increasing Khan's increasing unpopularity amid a sudden hike in food prices.

Updated : 2021-11-18 01:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains