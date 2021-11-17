|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|4
|26
|Man City
|11
|7
|2
|2
|22
|6
|23
|West Ham
|11
|7
|2
|2
|23
|13
|23
|Liverpool
|11
|6
|4
|1
|31
|11
|22
|Arsenal
|11
|6
|2
|3
|13
|13
|20
|Man United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|17
|17
|Brighton
|11
|4
|5
|2
|12
|12
|17
|Wolverhampton
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|12
|16
|Tottenham
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9
|16
|16
|Crystal Palace
|11
|3
|6
|2
|15
|14
|15
|Everton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|16
|15
|Leicester
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|15
|Southampton
|11
|3
|5
|3
|10
|12
|14
|Brentford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|14
|12
|Leeds
|11
|2
|5
|4
|11
|18
|11
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|1
|7
|14
|20
|10
|Watford
|11
|3
|1
|7
|12
|19
|10
|Burnley
|11
|1
|5
|5
|11
|17
|8
|Newcastle
|11
|0
|5
|6
|12
|24
|5
|Norwich
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|26
|5
___
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Man United, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Man City vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leeds, 11:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 9 a.m.
Leicester vs. Watford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|17
|12
|4
|1
|31
|10
|40
|Fulham
|17
|12
|2
|3
|44
|14
|38
|West Brom
|17
|9
|5
|3
|27
|15
|32
|Coventry
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|21
|30
|Stoke
|17
|8
|4
|5
|22
|19
|28
|QPR
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|24
|26
|Blackburn
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|26
|26
|Huddersfield
|17
|7
|4
|6
|21
|20
|25
|Millwall
|17
|6
|7
|4
|17
|17
|25
|Blackpool
|17
|7
|4
|6
|19
|20
|25
|Luton Town
|17
|6
|6
|5
|26
|22
|24
|Swansea
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|22
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|17
|6
|4
|7
|23
|22
|22
|Middlesbrough
|17
|6
|4
|7
|19
|19
|22
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|4
|7
|18
|19
|22
|Reading
|17
|7
|1
|9
|22
|28
|22
|Preston
|17
|5
|6
|6
|18
|22
|21
|Sheffield United
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|26
|19
|Bristol City
|17
|5
|4
|8
|19
|27
|19
|Cardiff
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|31
|15
|Peterborough
|17
|4
|3
|10
|17
|32
|15
|Hull
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|22
|12
|Barnsley
|17
|2
|5
|10
|12
|25
|11
|Derby
|17
|3
|9
|5
|13
|16
|-3
___
QPR vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Coventry, 7:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bournemouth, 7 a.m.
Blackpool vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Preston, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Fulham vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m.
Preston vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|17
|10
|6
|1
|32
|15
|36
|Wigan
|16
|11
|1
|4
|30
|13
|34
|Rotherham
|16
|9
|4
|3
|29
|12
|31
|Wycombe
|17
|9
|4
|4
|26
|21
|31
|Milton Keynes Dons
|16
|8
|4
|4
|31
|22
|28
|Oxford United
|16
|8
|4
|4
|26
|17
|28
|Sunderland
|15
|9
|1
|5
|25
|21
|28
|Sheffield Wednesday
|17
|6
|8
|3
|21
|16
|26
|Ipswich
|17
|6
|6
|5
|34
|25
|24
|Portsmouth
|17
|6
|5
|6
|20
|21
|23
|Bolton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|24
|26
|22
|Cambridge United
|17
|5
|7
|5
|23
|28
|22
|Burton Albion
|17
|6
|4
|7
|16
|22
|22
|Accrington Stanley
|16
|6
|3
|7
|20
|29
|21
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|20
|20
|Cheltenham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|27
|20
|Charlton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|22
|24
|19
|AFC Wimbledon
|15
|4
|5
|6
|20
|24
|17
|Gillingham
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|22
|17
|Morecambe
|16
|4
|3
|9
|25
|30
|15
|Shrewsbury
|16
|4
|3
|9
|15
|22
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|3
|5
|7
|26
|27
|14
|Doncaster
|16
|3
|3
|10
|11
|29
|12
|Crewe
|17
|1
|6
|10
|12
|31
|9
___
Bolton 2, Crewe 0
AFC Wimbledon vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley 1, Plymouth 4
Burton Albion 0, Charlton 1
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich 0, Oxford United 0
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Cambridge United 1
Morecambe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Gillingham 1
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe 0, Portsmouth 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Doncaster, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|15
|9
|4
|2
|27
|13
|31
|Port Vale
|16
|8
|5
|3
|28
|16
|29
|Exeter
|16
|7
|8
|1
|27
|16
|29
|Northampton
|16
|8
|3
|5
|21
|13
|27
|Harrogate Town
|16
|7
|5
|4
|30
|21
|26
|Newport County
|16
|7
|5
|4
|27
|19
|26
|Swindon
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|15
|26
|Sutton United
|16
|8
|2
|6
|24
|18
|26
|Leyton Orient
|16
|5
|9
|2
|27
|14
|24
|Hartlepool
|16
|7
|2
|7
|18
|22
|23
|Bradford
|16
|5
|7
|4
|22
|19
|22
|Tranmere
|16
|6
|4
|6
|11
|11
|22
|Rochdale
|16
|5
|6
|5
|21
|21
|21
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|6
|3
|7
|19
|24
|21
|Walsall
|16
|5
|5
|6
|20
|22
|20
|Barrow
|16
|4
|7
|5
|20
|20
|19
|Salford
|16
|4
|5
|7
|17
|18
|17
|Mansfield Town
|16
|4
|5
|7
|16
|21
|17
|Colchester
|15
|4
|5
|6
|12
|19
|17
|Crawley Town
|15
|5
|2
|8
|17
|25
|17
|Stevenage
|16
|3
|5
|8
|12
|28
|14
|Carlisle
|16
|2
|7
|7
|11
|24
|13
|Oldham
|16
|3
|3
|10
|12
|24
|12
|Scunthorpe
|16
|2
|6
|8
|12
|30
|12
___
Hartlepool 1, Newport County 2
Port Vale 1, Bradford 1
Carlisle 0, Barrow 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Northampton 1
Exeter 2, Oldham 1
Rochdale 2, Leyton Orient 2
Scunthorpe 1, Salford 1
Stevenage 1, Mansfield Town 2
Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere 0, Sutton United 1
Walsall 1, Harrogate Town 3
Barrow vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.