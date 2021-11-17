SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 10 10 0 0 0 20 44 22 Quad City 10 8 1 0 1 17 41 20 Knoxville 10 7 2 0 1 15 34 20 Fayetteville 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23 Evansville 11 7 4 0 0 14 30 27 Pensacola 8 4 3 1 0 9 25 22 Birmingham 11 2 5 4 0 8 33 49 Roanoke 7 2 2 1 2 7 19 22 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 12 Macon 9 0 8 0 1 1 11 41 Vermilion County 8 0 8 0 0 0 10 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Vermilion County at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.