Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pilot among 4 who died in Michigan plane crash was a teacher

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 23:09
Pilot among 4 who died in Michigan plane crash was a teacher

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — A pilot who was among four people who died after a plane crash on a Michigan island has been identified as a history teacher.

William Julian, 55, was flying the plane for Island Airways, which takes travelers between Beaver Island and Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula. Julian was airlifted Saturday to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard but died, the Charlevoix County sheriff's office said.

During his 16 years in the Traverse City school district, Julian was a "devoted educator to the students he served,” East Middle School principal Marshall Perkins told families.

The others who died were Mike Perdue, Kate Leese and Adam Kendall. Perdue's 11-year-old daughter survived, and her mother has said she believes her husband protected the girl from more serious injuries by holding her tightly as the plane went down.

Federal authorities are investigating the crash. Beaver Island is in northern Lake Michigan between Michigan's two peninsulas.

Updated : 2021-11-18 00:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
MECO sparing no effort in 'reopening Taiwan's doors to Filipino workers'
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Underwater map of seas near Taiwan reveals challenges for large submarines
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains
Taiwan in for strong cold front next week, snowfall on high mountains