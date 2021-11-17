Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 23:09
Through Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 15 17 16 33 11 10 9 0 5 51 33.3
Connor McDavid Edmonton 15 10 19 29 2 6 4 0 1 62 16.1
Alex Ovechkin Washington 16 12 14 26 12 2 2 1 0 66 18.2
Troy Terry Anaheim 16 11 10 21 5 4 3 0 3 39 28.2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 16 6 14 20 7 8 1 1 1 45 13.3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 15 12 8 20 8 0 1 0 0 68 17.6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 15 1 18 19 7 2 0 0 0 32 3.1
Brad Marchand Boston 13 8 11 19 1 14 2 0 1 31 25.8
Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim 17 1 17 18 1 4 1 0 1 50 2.0
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 14 7 11 18 9 22 1 0 1 45 15.6
Lucas Raymond Detroit 18 7 11 18 0 2 3 0 0 48 14.6
J.T. Miller Vancouver 16 7 11 18 2 4 2 0 1 40 17.5
Jordan Kyrou St. Louis 15 7 10 17 7 0 2 0 0 38 18.4
Elias Lindholm Calgary 16 8 9 17 11 2 2 1 2 51 15.7
Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit 15 9 8 17 8 12 1 0 2 33 27.3
Aleksander Barkov Florida 15 9 8 17 11 2 2 0 2 44 20.5
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 16 4 12 16 -1 0 1 0 1 35 11.4
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 16 4 12 16 3 6 0 1 1 37 10.8
Drake Batherson Ottawa 14 7 9 16 1 6 0 0 0 42 16.7
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 15 8 8 16 -2 2 3 0 1 46 17.4

Updated : 2021-11-18 00:54 GMT+08:00

