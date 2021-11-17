NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|280
|135
|New England
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|275
|177
|Miami
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|177
|252
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|161
|296
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|278
|232
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|268
|230
|Jacksonville
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|149
|232
|Houston
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|128
|258
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|231
|217
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|177
|185
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|236
|203
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|231
|241
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|241
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|219
|228
|Las Vegas
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|210
|230
|Denver
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|200
|183
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|284
|195
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|257
|231
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|179
|216
|Washington
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|185
|246
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|279
|212
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|222
|178
|Carolina
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|205
|193
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|178
|263
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|216
|180
|Minnesota
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|221
|211
|Chicago
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|150
|224
|Detroit
|0
|8
|1
|.056
|150
|260
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|287
|189
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|271
|227
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|216
|212
|Seattle
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|181
|186
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.