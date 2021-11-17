US home construction dips 0.7% in October

FILE - A mason shovels a cement mixture as he prepares to lay down bricks on the exterior wall of a new house in Flowood, Miss., Sept. 23, 2021. U.S. ... FILE - A mason shovels a cement mixture as he prepares to lay down bricks on the exterior wall of a new house in Flowood, Miss., Sept. 23, 2021. U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4% above the rate one year ago. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, a sign that builders are still facing difficulties keeping up with demand as supply chain problems persist.

October's decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, which is an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, rose 4% from September and is up 3.4% from October of last year.