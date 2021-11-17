Sikhs arrive in Pakistan for annual religious festivities

Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing point, near Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Hundreds of Indian Sikh ... Indian Sikh pilgrims enter Pakistan through the Wagah border crossing point, near Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Hundreds of Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan to participate in a festival at Nankana Sahib near Lahore, to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan for an annual commemoration of the birth of their religion's founder, officials said on Wednesday.

Two main border crossings from India — at Wagah and Kartarpur — were reopened for the festivities, after being closed due to coronavirus restrictions for two years.

The week-long celebrations mark 552 years since the birth of Guru Nanak, who settled in today's Pakistan. His shrine is also in Pakistan, and visible from across the border in India.

Sikhs are a tiny minority in Muslim-majority Pakistan, although many of their religious sites remain there. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations, having fought several wars since independence.