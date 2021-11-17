Alexa
7,200 quarantine center rooms available in Taiwan for Dec. 14 -31 bookings

NT$1,500 per night for each quarantine room

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 20:30
(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 7,200 rooms, on average 400 per day, are now available for booking at quarantine centers across Taiwan for the period from Dec. 14-31 as part of the 7+7 Lunar New Year quarantine program.

Under the program, travelers who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days are eligible to stay seven days in a room at a quarantine hotel or a quarantine center, with the other seven days spent at home.

The cost for each quarantine room at the center, in which only one guest is allowed to stay, is NT$1,500 (US$52) per night. Refunds are unavailable for guests who cancel bookings, and accommodation date and room changes are not allowed after booking, according to the report.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 17), 583 rooms at the quarantine centers had been booked.
7+7 Lunar New Year quarantine program
quarantine centers
CECC
quarantine hotels

