Former Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Chairman Jack Sun dies at 72

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Pacific Electric Wire and Cable (PEWC) Chairman Jack Sun (孫道存), the father of socialite Aimee Sun (孫芸芸), died of cancer at the age of 72, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 17).

The tycoon had been on medical leave from prison since Oct. 1 due to his worsening condition, CNA reported. His relatives told the Taipei Detention Center he passed away Wednesday at 3 a.m.

Sun had been serving a prison sentence of four years and three months for forgery and other charges. He was first found guilty in a NT$20 billion (US$668 million) embezzlement case but was later also sentenced for siphoning off an estimated NT$100 million from two charitable funds related to PEWC between 2012 and 2018.

The most prominent of his children is Aimee Sun, 43, a socialite, advertising model, and jewelry designer married to Henry Liao (廖震漢), the chairman of the Breeze Center shopping malls.