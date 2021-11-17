Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited

Middleaged women gather friends, help themselves to cabbage under belief it's been ‘abandoned’

  193
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 17:34
A group of uninvited women "harvest" over 20,000 cabbages in Yunlin County. 

A group of uninvited women "harvest" over 20,000 cabbages in Yunlin County.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A distressed farmer made a report to the police in Yunlin County after discovering his cabbage patch had become empty overnight, and the police arrested 11 women at the scene, some still in the middle of “harvesting,” CNA reported on Wednesday (Nov. 17).

The cabbage farmer, surnamed Hsu (許), told reporters that due to the weather this year, the quality of his produce was bad and suffered pests. However, he was able to strike a deal with a wholesaler and planned to harvest the cabbage in the hope that he would recover some of his losses.

Hsu estimated that the cabbage patch caused him to incur a total cost of over NT$200,000 (US$7,191), CNA reported.

When he arrived at his farm on Wednesday morning, over 20,000 cabbages on his 7,756-square-meter field had disappeared, while around seven or eight people continued to hack away.

The police arrested 11 women aged between 50 and 60 who claimed that they gathered and brought tools to harvest the cabbages for themselves under the belief that the field had been abandoned and opened for free harvest. The police seized 89 cabbages, four scythes, and one knife at the scene, per CNA.

Hsu put up a sign reading “Not open for self-harvest,” after the incident, while the women will be charged with theft.

Group of women 'harvest' south Taiwan cabbage patch uninvited
Police seize 89 cabbages. (CNA photo)
agriculture
cabbage
cabbage farm
cabbage field
Yunlin County
theft
cabbage patch

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese short film about Yunlin County wins award
Taiwanese short film about Yunlin County wins award
2021/11/07 20:26
Creative scarecrow in southern Taiwan frightens more people than birds
Creative scarecrow in southern Taiwan frightens more people than birds
2021/11/04 16:11
WTO to review China's ban on Taiwanese fruit imports
WTO to review China's ban on Taiwanese fruit imports
2021/10/27 13:48
Taiwan fresh fruit exports to China have dropped by half
Taiwan fresh fruit exports to China have dropped by half
2021/10/20 16:39
National Taiwan University launches smart hog farming project
National Taiwan University launches smart hog farming project
2021/10/13 19:27