Regent Taipei presents heartwarming Thanksgiving promotions

With Thanksgiving right around the corner and Christmas coming soon, Regent Taipei has prepared a blueprint for celebrating this annual holiday. From now to December 31st, Regent Taipei presents a series of dinner sets featuring Roast Turkey, Roast Spring Chicken, and Beef Wellington. Guests can also enjoy a selection of classic Thanksgiving desserts such as Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, and more. Located on the 2nd floor, Gallery will also be releasing a special cocktail menu. On Thanksgiving Day (November 25th), 1F Brasserie will feature a special Thanksgiving menu.

Hearty Thanksgiving Dinner Sets

For this holiday season, Regent Taipei carefully prepared three dinner sets, including Roast Turkey, and Roast Spring Chicken, and the immaculate centerpiece – Beef Wellington. The Roast Turkey Dinner Set, for $4,200 NTD is an available option for those looking for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. This year’s turkey weighs a hefty 8 kilograms; its outermost layer is beautifully golden and crispy, while inner layers are juicy and tender. The Roast Turkey Dinner Set is paired with two classic sauces – cranberry sauce and gravy. For a smaller feast, the Roast Spring Chicken Dinner Set includes two spring chicken marinated for a whole day in Cajun spices for a mouthwatering fragrance for $1,980 NTD. Each listed dinner sets above include pumpkin soup, and our chef’s signature truffle mashed potatoes and roasted seasonal vegetables.

For those non-turkey lovers, the Beef Wellington is a showstopper found at upscale restaurants all over the world as the making can be time-consuming and labor-intensive especially getting the flaky golden crust with a perfectly cooked filet tucked inside. This dinner set comes with handmade mustard seed sauce, port wine sauce, truffle mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables; this dinner set is available at $6,800 NTD. All dinners sets are available for pick up starting on November 20th, 2021. All hampers must be booked at least five days in advance of the pick-up date.

Classic Thanksgiving Themed Desserts & Cocktail Menu

Our French Executive Pastry Chef Nicolas Pelloie has created a variety of Thanksgiving-inspired desserts with two classic Thanksgiving pies: Pumpkin Pie and French Apple Pie. Chef Pelloie has also launched a Thanksgiving Dessert Cup Sampler with three flavors – Pumpkin Panna Cotta, Pecan & Chocolate Chantilly, and Cranberry Cheesecake. The classic pies start at $780 NTD, all available at Regent Gift Shop (1F) and Take Regent Home.

Gallery will be releasing a limited-edition cocktail menu with four festive drinks for all guests to celebrate this festive season. Using Thanksgiving and Christmas elements like cranberry, apple, cinnamon, and more, Gallery has curated a special menu entailing four seasonal cocktails – Cranberry Cobbler, Applejack Brandy Sour, Sangria, and Mulled Wine, at a starting price of $400 NTD per glass.

Thanksgiving Feastcation Room Package Promotion

Guests can also celebrate Thanksgiving with a Thanksgiving Feastcation at Regent Taipei! From now until the end of November, enjoy a cozy stay for four people at the 65 square meters Balcony Room with a personal patio with a Roast Spring Chicken Sharing Platter, a pot of mulled wine, and two bottles of Woodbridge red wine for only $5,980 NTD (an average of $1,495 NTD per person). To make a reservation, please call the Reservation Team at (02) 2523-8000 (ext. Reservation Team).