Taiwanese company offering one year’s free pet food for adopting special needs animals

Pet food supplier to offer deal to people who adopt special needs pets in New Taipei City

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 16:57
(New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

(New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese pet food manufacturer on Wednesday (Nov. 17) said people who adopt a pet with special needs from a public animal shelter in New Taipei City can get free cat or dog food for a year.

The offer came eight months after a New Taipei Government-funded, special-needs pet adoption initiative began in March, which provides various benefits and gifts to those who adopt an animal with special needs from the city's eight public animal shelters. The initiative has successfully helped 43 older or disabled cats and dogs find new homes.

Pet food supplier Young Li Trading (雍立貿易) Chairman Zhou Song-li (鄒嵩棣) said there are eight government-funded animal shelters in the city, which have been housing an increased number of dogs that are 10-years-old or older in recent years. He advocated for the adoption of elderly dogs or cats, as they are usually more stable and fit in easier with families thanks to their decade-long experience interacting with people.

Over 1,300 dogs and cats are housed in eight public animal shelters in New Taipei City alone. They are located in the city’s Banqiao, Zhonghe, Xindian, Tamsui, Wugu, Bali, Sanzhi, and Ruifang districts.
pet
animal shelter
adoption
special needs

