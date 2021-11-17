Taiwan detains retired Marine major for entering base with forged ID

An entrance to the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung. An entrance to the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police arrested a retired major in the Marines at his home after he entered the Zuoying Navy Base in Kaohsiung City with a forged ID, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 17).

Retired officers have been targeted by Chinese intelligence services as potential recruits to provide confidential military information, though it was not yet known Wednesday whether the latest suspect was also involved in a spy ring.

The retired major, surnamed Chen (陳), walked into the naval base at 11:27 p.m. on Nov. 12, CNA reported. A guard noticed the forgery at 12:24 a.m. on Nov. 13, leading to an immediate investigation into the suspect’s itinerary inside the base.

Due to the late hour, all offices on the base had already been closed, and the investigators found no signs that the former major had broken into a building or stolen any information.

Officers from the Kaohsiung police and the military police raided an apartment Chen rented in the city’s Sanmin District after 11 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 16). When Chen was arrested, he refused to be questioned overnight, leading the military police and the Qiaotou District Prosecutors Office to schedule the interrogation for Wednesday.

The military said the officers at Zuoying who had allowed Chen to leave would be disciplined, while protection of the base has been stepped up.