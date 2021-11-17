Alexa
China phases out power cuts, Taiwanese companies resume manufacturing

Restrictions had hit China’s northeast particularly hard

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 16:17
An LNG plant of state-owned Chinese National Petroleum Corporation.

An LNG plant of state-owned Chinese National Petroleum Corporation. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is gradually phasing out power restrictions that Beijing implemented in August, allowing Taiwanese manufacturers based in the country to resume production at a regular pace.

China’s strong enforcement of the power restrictions over past months has impacted light and heavy industry in over 20 provinces and has hit people in China’s chilly northeast particularly hard, according to a CNA report.

With the gradual stabilization of coal supplies, the State Grid Corporation of China in recent days announced the restrictions have had their intended effect and now the power supply will resume.

However, there will be some restrictions in certain provinces at certain times of high consumption as well as caps on high-polluting corporations, it added.

Taiwanese enterprises affected by the cuts confirmed to CNA the situation is going back to normal and that they are picking up the pace of production. Some employees said the power came back on in certain factories in Zhejiang province at least a couple of days earlier than expected.
power cuts
China
manufacturing
energy
industrial output

Updated : 2021-11-17 17:15 GMT+08:00

