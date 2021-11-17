Alexa
Anosike carries CS Fullerton over George Washington 74-59

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 14:36
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had a career-high 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat George Washington 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Anosike made 12 of 16 shots.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 11 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-2). Damari Milstead added 10 points. Vincent Lee had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (1-3). Noel Brown added 10 points. Ricky Lindo Jr. had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

