Anderson leads Pacific past Cal State-Stanislaus 65-46

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Alphonso Anderson had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 65-46 win over Cal State-Stanislaus on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Bailey had 14 points and seven rebounds for Pacific (2-2). Sam Freeman added 14 points and three blocks.

Marlon Short had seven rebounds for the Warriors. Luis Salgado added five steals.

