Taiwan's Hsieh and partner beat Japanese duo, advance to final of WTA Finals

Hsieh won her first doubles title at WTA Finals with China's Peng Shuai in 2013

By George Liao, Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News
2021/11/17 15:28
Hsieh Su-wei (left) and Elise Mertens (Twitter, WTA photo)

Hsieh Su-wei (left) and Elise Mertens (Twitter, WTA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (6-2, 6-2) in Tuesday’s (Nov. 16) semifinals, allowing the pair to advance to the final of the Akron Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Wimbledon champions will face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic for the title on Wednesday.

Hsieh and Mertens, both former Doubles World No.1 players, paired up for the first time during the summer and have established themselves as a formidable team on the WTA circuit. They won their first doubles title at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, going on to capture the BNP Paribas Open doubles title at Indian Wells, California, in October.

Playing in her fourth WTA Finals, Hsieh is bidding to capture her second WTA Finals doubles title. She won her first title with China’s Peng Shuai (彭帥) in 2013. Hsieh advanced to the finals in each of her appearances in 2013, 2014, and 2019.

The Czech duo of Krejcikova and Siniakova are attempting to cap off a phenomenal season that saw them capture an Olympic gold, Madrid, and their third major title at Roland Garros.


