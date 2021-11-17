Taiwan's largest entertainment and shopping center to open in 2026

3D visualization of the THSR Entertainment Shopping Center. (First Great International Development Company image) 3D visualization of the THSR Entertainment Shopping Center. (First Great International Development Company image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuang San SOGO Department Store Chair Harashima Eiichi and General Manager Chen Kuang-jung (陳光榮) announced in a press conference on Monday (Nov. 15) that the group's First Great International Development Company has signed a deal with Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) to build the “THSR Entertainment Shopping Center.”

The group will invest NT$20 billion (US$719 million) to develop a plot of land right next to the THSR Taichung Station, which connects to the Taichung Train Station and Taichung Metro’s Green Line, according to CNA. The commercial hub, scheduled to open in 2026, will become Taiwan’s largest, international-level shopping mall.

Liberty Times reported that the land area of the project is 158,340 square meters, while the total gross floor area of the building will reach over 600,000 square meters. The commercial center will house Taiwan’s largest mall, a multi-purpose exhibition center, an international conference center, offices, hotels, a multiplex cinema, and other themed entertainment facilities.

Chen said at the press conference that the project’s location offers favorable traffic conditions, and the company expects to create 16,000 jobs and welcome 33 million customers yearly after opening, per CNA. “Taipei has always been the portal to see the world, but in the future, Taichung will become the base to look across north, central, and south Taiwan,” Liberty Times quoted him as saying.



(Youtube, Kuang San Sogo Department Store video)