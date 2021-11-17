Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Braun carries Santa Clara over Nevada 96-74

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 13:37
Braun carries Santa Clara over Nevada 96-74

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Parker Braun had 19 points as Santa Clara easily defeated Nevada 96-74 on Tuesday night.

Keshawn Justice and Jalen Williams added 18 points each for the Broncos.

Braun hit 9 of 10 shots. He added three blocks. Justice also had eight rebounds.

PJ Pipes had 12 points for Santa Clara (3-0).

Grant Sherfield had 23 points and six assists for the Wolf Pack (1-2). Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 18 points. AJ Bramah had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 15:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA