Henry, Roberts lead Bradley over Missouri S&T 92-66

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 13:35
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja'Shon Henry had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Bradley players in double figures as the Braves romped past Missouri S&T 92-66 on Tuesday night. Terry Roberts added 15 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons chipped in 13, Ville Tahvanainen scored 10 and Jayson Kent had 10. Roberts also had six assists.

Julien Smith had 17 points for the Miners. Dylan Singleton added 14 points. Alex Strating had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 15:43 GMT+08:00

