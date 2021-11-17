Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brockington, Hunter help Iowa St. beat Alabama St. 68-60

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 13:41
Brockington, Hunter help Iowa St. beat Alabama St. 68-60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Tyrese Hunter scored nine of his 19 points in the final 96 seconds and Iowa State held on for a 68-60 win over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

Brockington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Hunter and threw down a dunk. Hunter, on the ensuing possession, jumped into the passing lane for a steal that he took the other way and finished through contact on a fast-break dunk. His and-1 free throw pushed the lead to 61-53 with 1:36 to play.

Hunter, who finished with six assists and three steals, went 6 for 6 from the foul line from there to help secure the win.

Isaiah Range had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Alabama State (0-4) and Jordan O'Neal scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting and blocked three shots.

Trace Young scored seven points and Gerald Liddell added five in a 14-3 run that trimmed Alabama State's 12-point deficit to 56-53 with 4:50 to play. Neither team scored again until Brockington's putback with 2:02 left.

Iowa State shot 37% from the field and made just 1 of 20 from 3-point range but scored 20 points off 23 Hornets turnovers and outscored Alabama State 15-6 from the free-throw line.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-11-17 15:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA