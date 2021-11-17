Taiwanese Australian elected mayor of Melbourne suburb

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tina Liu (劉昱婷) has been elected as mayor of the City of Whitehorse in the Australian state of Victoria, the first Taiwanese Australian to hold the post.

Liu, who moved to Australia with her parents at the age of five, has been a Whitehorse city councilor since 2016. The city is located in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne and has a population of 176,000.

The politician operates her own event management business in Box Hill. She is also an honorary advisor to the Melbourne Taiwanese Chamber of Commerce and an honorary member of the Rotary Club of Mont Albert.

According to the Whitehorse City Council, Liu is actively committed to assisting with various community campaigns, from food safety to crime prevention.

Women have a significant presence in the city’s political arena. The election of Mayor Liu and Deputy Mayor Denise Massoud was a first for Whitehorse, according to the Chinese Melbourne Daily.