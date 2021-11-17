Doherty lifts Northeastern over Boston U. 49-48

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Northeastern held off Boston University for a 49-48 victory on Tuesday night.

Doherty's dunk gave Northeastern (1-2) a 49-41 lead with 2:34 remaining. Boston University scored the last seven points of the game but didn't get a final shot off before time expired.

Walter Whyte had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (1-2). Javante McCoy added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com