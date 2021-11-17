Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Burton scores 20 to lead Richmond over Georgia St. 94-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 12:55
Burton scores 20 to lead Richmond over Georgia St. 94-78

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had 20 points as Richmond defeated Georgia State 94-78 on Tuesday night.

Nick Sherod had 16 points for Richmond (2-1). Grant Golden added 15 points. Matt Grace had 14 points.

Jacob Gilyard, who was second on the Spiders in scoring entering the matchup with 15.0 points per game, was held to only two points. He shot 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

Kane Williams had 17 points for the Panthers (2-1). Justin Roberts added 16 points. Evan Johnson had 13 points.

Corey Allen, whose 23 points per game coming into the matchup led the Panthers, was held to only seven points (3 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 15:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA