Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gainey leads Brown over Johnson & Wales 98-47

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 13:05
Gainey leads Brown over Johnson & Wales 98-47

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey had 19 points as Brown rolled past Johnson & Wales (Rhode Island) 98-47 on Tuesday night.

Nana Owusu-Anane had 13 points and seven rebounds for Brown (3-1). Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points. Malachi Ndur had eight rebounds. Gainey hit 8 of 10 shots.

Dan Friday, who was second on the Bears in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Andre McFadden had 10 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Wildcats.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 15:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA