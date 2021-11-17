Alexa
Taiwan to buy 12 MH-60R Seahawk choppers from US

Hellfire missiles and anti-sub torpedoes in tow

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/17 13:44
A U.S. MH-60 Seahawk helicopter hovers over the sea.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s military announced on Wednesday (Nov. 17) that it will buy 12 MH-60R Seahawk anti-submarine choppers from U.S. suppliers.

The related costs of the procurement will be detailed in the open and confidential budgets for 2022, according to a Liberty Times report.

Officials said the aircraft will not only strengthen the Taiwan Navy’s ASW (anti-submarine warfare) capabilities but can also deliver extra fire support to vessels from the air, in addition to other tasks. The choppers will enable rapid deployment of maritime strike squadrons, a common tactic for the U.S. military.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ payload will boast Hellfire missiles and light anti-submarine torpedoes.

Several legislators were treated to a ride on a virtual helicopter simulator during a recent visit to Shenying base (神鷹營區) in New Taipei to check out the navy’s ASW capabilities on Monday (Nov. 15). The legislators virtually experienced a chopper landing on a ship deck at sea.

Naval officers also walked with them to a physical hangar to show them the 500MD helicopters, and they witnessed the taking off of an S-70C anti-submarine helicopter.
