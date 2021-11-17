Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 12:08
Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead Toledo to its sixth win, a 35-23 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night.

Koback scored twice in the second quarter to cap a pair of long drives that put the Rockets (6-5, 4-3 MAC) in front 14-6 at intermission. He burst through the line and raced 55 yards untouched for his third touchdown with 4:27 left in the third quarter and capped the night with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Dequan Finn completed 10 of 14 passes for 150 yards. including an 85-yard touchdown strike to Matt Landers in the third quarter.

Toledo held a 35-9 lead early in the fourth, but allowed two Ohio touchdowns in the final 4:29.

Kurtis Rourke completed 22 of 36 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown on a 14-yard pass to Chase Cokley with 2:07 left in the game to lead Ohio (3-8, 3-4).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-11-17 14:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA