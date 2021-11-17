Robertson, callup Oettinger lead Stars past Red Wings 5-2

Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) compete for control of the puck in the second period of an NH... Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) and Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) compete for control of the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice and Jake Oettinger made 28 saves in his season debut as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Robertson’s wraparound at 3:48 of the third period gave Dallas a 4-2 lead after Detroit scored twice within a span of 5½ minutes in the second period. His second goal was an empty-netter with about two minutes left in third, just after a faceoff win by Luke Glendening.

Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who have won two straight games for only the second time this season.

Filip Zadina and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, now losers of three of their last four games. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 25 shots but his three-game winning streak was snapped.

The 22-year-old Oettinger, who was 11-8-7 last season as a rookie, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday after Braden Holtby was sidelined with a lower body injury. Oettinger got Tuesday's start with Anton Khudobin fighting a non-COVID illness.

Suter put Dallas ahead 1-0 with 7 1/2 minutes left in the first period on a wrist shot from the high slot past a screened Nedeljkovic. The Stars doubled their lead on a similar goal only 1:06 into the second period when Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the blue line was deflected in by Jamie Benn.

And Hintz’s wrist shot at 7:24 of the second period gave the Stars a 3-0 lead.

Zadina answered for the Red Wings at 9:09 of the second, charging the net on an odd-man rush and flipping a backhander past Oettinger. The Wings pulled within 3-2 with about five minutes left in the second on Larkin’s blistering wrister banked off the crossbar 13 seconds into their only power play.

Lucas Raymond assisted on Larkin’s goal to give the NHL’s leading rookie scorer 18 points in 18 games.

Robertson, with an assist on Suter’s goal, was the only player with multiple points.

