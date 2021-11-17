Jones leads ULM over Champion Christian College 114-59

MONROE, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored 17 points as ULM routed Champion Christian College 114-59 on Tuesday night. Trey Boston and Reginald Gee added 16 points each for the Warhawks. Boston also had six rebounds, while Gee posted seven rebounds.

Langston Powell had 14 points for ULM (1-2).

It was the first time this season ULM scored at least 100 points.

Braylon Hawkins had 19 points for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added six rebounds. Malik Laurent had nine rebounds.

