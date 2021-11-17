Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Morse leads James Madison over E. Kentucky 79-78

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 12:01
Morse leads James Madison over E. Kentucky 79-78

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Vado Morse had 20 points and Charles Falden beat the final buzzer with the go-ahead bucket as James Madison edged past Eastern Kentucky 79-78 on Tuesday night.

Falden, who scored 10 points, grabbed the rebound of a missed 3-pointer and his put-back was good to give the Dukes the victory. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (3-0). Takal Molson had seven rebounds.

Jalen Hodge, the Dukes' leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, did not start and scored two points.

Jannson Williams had 21 points and three blocks for the Colonels (3-1). Curt Lewis added 15 points. Devontae Blanton had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Michael Moreno, who led the Colonels in scoring entering the matchup with 16 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6). He scored three points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 14:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Indonesian caregiver recorded beating elderly woman in western Taiwan
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
Taiwan’s two largest airlines offering discounts on tickets
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
18-year-old Taiwanese woman dies after BNT shot, student with myocarditis improving
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
China's Peng Shuai missing for 2 weeks after sexual abuse claims
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Taiwanese student beaten for scraping Maserati speaks to public
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Bookings for quarantine centers under Taiwan's '7+7' plan start Wednesday
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Chinese anti-pandemic workers club corgi to death, triggering online backlash
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Taiwan announces new '7+7' quarantine rules
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA
Stand with Kanter: Eject Chinese censorship from the NBA