Ivy-Curry scores 27 to carry UTSA over Denver 78-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Ivy-Curry had a career-high 27 points as UTSA beat Denver 78-64 on Tuesday night.

Jacob Germany had 17 points for UTSA (2-2). Dhieu Deing added 11 points.

Jordan Johnson had 19 points for the Pioneers (2-2). KJ Hunt added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com