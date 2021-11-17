Alexa
Kuhlman scores 23 to lead Evansville over DePauw 69-58

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 11:36
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Kuhlman had a career-high 23 points as Evansville defeated DePauw 69-58 on Tuesday night.

Kuhlman hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jawaun Newton had 15 points and six rebounds for Evansville (2-2). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points and seven assists.

Elijah Hales had 18 points for the Division III Tigers. Grant Niego added 12 points. Nolan Niego had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

