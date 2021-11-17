Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia 67-47 on Tuesday night.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars (3-0) shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3s.

Houston forced Virginia (1-2) into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points. Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Armaan Franklin scored 11 points, Kihei Clark had eight points and six rebounds, and Kody Stattmann added eight points for Virginia, which dropped to 1-2 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Jayden Gardner, who entered averaging 18 points per game, was held to four points.

Houston, which never trailed, jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes capped by 3-pointer from Sasser.

After Virginia cut the lead to 24-16 on a 3-pointer by Stattmann midway through the first half, Houston went on an 8-0 spurt to open up a 16-point lead on another 3-pointer by Sasser with six minutes to go in the half.

The Cougars led 36-23 at the half, and Virginia never got closer than 11 in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers missed a chance for a quality win early in the season after falling to Navy last week. Turnovers continue to plague the Cavaliers, who are averaging 16 giveaways per game.

Houston: The Cougars picked up what should be a quality win and extended their home winning streak to 28 games. Houston finished with 12 steals and four blocks and held a 16-4 advantage in fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Hosts Coppin State on Friday night.

Houston: Faces Butler on Monday in the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25