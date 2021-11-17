Alexa
Gibson scores 13 to carry Towson past Hampton 78-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 11:23
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jason Gibson had 13 points off the bench to lead Towson to a 78-54 win over Hampton on Tuesday night.

Cam Holden had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Towson (2-1). Nicolas Timberlake added 11 points and eight rebounds. Charles Thompson had 11 points.

Najee Garvin had 18 points for the Pirates (2-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 12:41 GMT+08:00

