Swain scores 23 to lift Yale over Siena 82-54

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 11:20
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Azar Swain had 23 points as Yale rolled past Siena 82-54 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Gabbidon had 12 points and eight rebounds for Yale (3-1). Isaiah Kelly added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Jackson Stormo had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Saints (0-3), who have lost three games by 20 points or more. Colby Rogers added 18 points. Michael Baer had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 12:41 GMT+08:00

