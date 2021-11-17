Pierre scores 20 to carry Rice past Southern 81-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Carl Pierre had 20 points as Rice defeated Southern 81-63 on Tuesday night.

Max Fiedler had 17 points for Rice (2-1). Travis Evee added 15 points. Chris Mullins had 13 points.

Tyrone Lyons had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-2). Jayden Saddler added 12 points. Terrell Williams had 10 points.

