Art extravaganza to showcase 2,500 works in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ninth edition of “Art Taichung,” which will take place next month, promises to offer artworks galore, with 2,500 items from Taiwan and abroad to be on show.

The expo, originally scheduled for July, will be held at Millennium Hotel Taichung from Dec. 3-5. It will see over 100 exhibitors presenting works by more than 400 artists, wrote CNA.

Organized by the Taiwan Art Gallery Association (TAGA), Art Taichung has been an annual platform connecting art collectors with creators since 2013. Deals are struck on about 80% of the pieces introduced by galleries every year, according to TAGA.

In recent years, Art Taichung has also collaborated on a host of local awards to help outstanding budding Taiwanese artists make a debut in the thriving art market. The Chung Shan Art Youth Awards and Luminous Art Marketing are among those that have partnered with the event organizer.

Visit the Art Taichung Facebook page to get a sneak peek of the exhibits. The page has been providing updates about the expo in posts introducing artists and the stories behind their works.



Artworks to be put on show at Art Taichung 2021. (Facebook, Art Taichung photos)