Charles scores 18 to lead Penn over Lafayette 85-57

By Associated Press
2021/11/17 10:30
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonah Charles had 18 points as Penn easily defeated Lafayette 85-57 on Tuesday night.

Nick Spinoso had 12 points for Penn (2-2). Clark Slajchert added 11 points.

Jordan Dingle, who led the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only 9 points (4 of 12).

Neal Quinn had 14 points for the Leopards (0-3). Kyle Jenkins added 12 points. Jon Brantley had 11 points.

Tyrone Perry, whose 18.0 points per game heading into the matchup led the Leopards, was held to only 8 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Leo O'Boyle, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Leopards, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-11-17 12:39 GMT+08:00

